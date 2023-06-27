Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Broadway musical, The Sound of Music, opening June 28 and running through Aug. 13.
When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval captain. Her growing rapport with the children, along with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern captain. The Sound of Music is based on the true-life experiences of the Trapp Family Singers who fled Austria in 1938 just hours before the Nazis took over.
The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. The Sound of Music was the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The motion picture version, starring Julie Andrews, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and remains one of the most popular movie musicals of all time. The Sound of Music benefits from a long list of songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein that have become worldwide perennial favorites such as “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain," “Do-Re-Mi” and many more.
The Sound of Music is under the direction of Heather Paige Folsom with musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Sara King as Maria and Tyler Bliss as the captain. The roles of the von Trapp children will be played by young performers from the Kentuckiana area.
A perfect show for the entire family. For ticket information call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com
