Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the Mel Brooks musical comedy," Young Frankenstein," Feb. 15 thru March 26.
Comedy genius Mel Brooks adapts his legendarily funny film into an electrifying stage creation. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and his leggy lab assistant, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually the monster escapes and the hilarity that follows will leave you in stitches.
With such memorable tunes as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend," and "Puttin' on the Ritz," Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.
Young Frankenstein was written by Brooks and Thomas Meehan with music and lyrics also by Brooks. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and musical direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Jeff Hines-Mohrman, Brittany Cox, Mandi Elkins Hutchins, Sara King Bliss, Alex Hunt, Clay Smith and more.
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281 or go to www.derbydinner.com This production contains adult humor and is recommended for ages 15 and older.
