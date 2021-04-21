LOUISVILLE — The 2021 Humana miniMarathon and Marathon, the first of which begins Thursday, will include modified routes with minimal road closures, though traffic flow will be affected in some areas.
The miniMarathon (13.1 miles) will take place over four days, April 22-25, while the Marathon (26.2 miles) will take place on April 24 only. The routes for both the mini and marathon were changed this year to allow for safety and social distancing of participants and comply with COVID-19 guidelines, as well as to create a course that could be open for multiple days with few road closures.
This year’s in-person race will start and finish at Lynn Family Stadium, home of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC. Participants will then run a looped course including the Big Four Bridge, Ohio River Greenway, and parts of the Louisville Loop. Start times will be staggered from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day, with finishers expected to be completed in the early afternoon hours.
The park areas of the course will still be open to the public as the event is happening. Signage will be set up to alert the public of the event, and spectators will be discouraged.
TRAFFIC IMPACTS ON RACE DAYS:
Start and Finish Line area
• Adams Street between Cabel Street and North Campbell Street will be closed Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25 between 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. Traffic will be detoured around the area.
• River Road will be closed between East Witherspoon and Frankfort Avenue on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25. Traffic will be detoured around the area.
Big Four Bridge
• The Big Four Bridge will be used for runners Thursday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25. It will remain open to pedestrians, but signage will be set up to alert the public about runners on the bridge.
Southern Indiana
• Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville and Clarksville will have a restricted lane between Pearl Street and Warner Avenue from Monday, April 22, through Sunday, April 25. Traffic will flow around the runners.
• West Water Street in New Albany will be closed at 10th Street on Saturday, April 24.
