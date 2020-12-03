NEW ALBANY — Bill Thien thumbed through a list Thursday of the more than $50,000 in charitable donations made in 1993 by the New Albany Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3281.
Thien, a former commander-in-chief of the national VFW organization, proudly spoke about the impact those donations had on the Southern Indiana community.
Thien said it’s the purpose the VFW was founded on — honoring the dead by helping the living.
While he’s just as happy to see the VFW continuing its legacy of philanthropy in 2020, he conceded that it’s been a tough year for the organization in terms of fund-raising. Including the two $750 checks the chapter presented to local law enforcement for the Shop with a Cop campaign, the post will provide about $5,000 in donations this year.
The post had to shut down its Fifth Street location from mid-March to late July due to COVID-19, which hampered its ability to garner revenue from its restaurant.
“Obviously just like any other business, we didn’t have people coming in, but we still had to pay bills,” Thien said.
The post has reopened to the public Tuesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We have our same regulars, but you’re never going to get everyone back while this is going on,” Post Commander Paul Cotner said.
While post members miss their regular crowd, they’re also interested in seeing some new faces. Comprised mostly of Vietnam veterans, membership at the post has declined significantly over the past two decades. After Desert Storm, Thien said there over 1,000 members of the post. That number has dropped to about 500.
Thien said it’s not an issue that’s unique to New Albany, but rather a nationwide problem.
“We’re getting old, so we’re always looking for younger veterans who are eligible for the organization to come in and take a look at us,” he said.
Founded in 1940, the New Albany 3281 post has been a staple of the community. While Thien said there are several younger veterans who volunteer with the organization, more are needed to sustain its future.
“I’m willing to show them the way because I want this post to survive,” he said.
Local law enforcement officials praised the VFW for its support.
New Albany Police Department Sgt. Julie Condra has led the department’s Shop with a Cop initiative for the last 15 years. Unlike those past efforts, the police won’t actually be shopping in-person with local children this year. The pandemic may have taken that opportunity away, but Condra said police will still be filling shopping carts with items for those in need.
“We’re still helping about 38 to 40 families, and we’re going to purchase clothing for all of the kids and necessities and a few toys,” she said. “We’re going to either deliver them or the parents are going to come pick them up.”
Floyd County Policeman Cody Brewer, who is president of the Frank C. Denzinger Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 171, said they’re playing it by ear before deciding whether to do a traditional Shop with a Cop or to modify plans due to COVID-19.
Either way, the kindness of the VFW will benefit families in Southern Indiana, he said.
“We're happy to be able to do it especially in a year like this where we’ve been through a lot of ups and downs as far as with COVID and having to modify a lot of things,” Brewer said.
And while the donations aren’t as much as in past years, the VFW takes pride in helping the Southern Indiana community. It means something to see those dollars helping people who live in the same area as the VFW members, Cotner said.
“We like to give as much as we can and keep it local,” he said.
