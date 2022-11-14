Members of the Dessert Auction Committee who were present at the monthly meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, stood together to present a facsimile check to Allison Clayton and Mary Kost, both affiliated with American Cancer Society, Relay for Life in Floyd County.
The Dessert Auction was Oct. 22, a fundraiser of the ALA Unit 42 specifically to honor those veterans, both male and female, who have or have had breast cancer. The total funds raised were earmarked for Breast Cancer prevention, awareness and research.
Spearheading the Committee was Louette Uhl, along with a group of volunteers she lovingly calls her “village.” In less than an hour, auctioneer Jason Koch had dropped the gavel on 71 scrumptious-looking desserts, donated by ALA members and volunteers, with a total amount raised, including donations and purchases of the desserts, at just over $7,300.
Unit 42 wants to thank those individuals and merchants who gave cash donations, who came and purchased desserts, and of course, all those who donated items for the auction. We have heard a number of comments since the auction...”I know what I am doing the next time!!” “If you have another Dessert Auction, I will be bringing my family’s favorite!!”
