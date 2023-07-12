NEW ALBANY – Develop New Albany, a Main Street Organization, celebrated its annual meeting on June 22 at The Grand in historic downtown New Albany. The program included a welcome from Mayor Jeff Gahan, presentation of the annual Pillar Awards, volunteer appreciation and induction of the Board of Directors Officers.
Pillar Award winners include: Board and You Bistro brand for Pillar Horizon; Legacy Pizza and Bakery for Pillar Horizon; Mickey’s Bookstore and Coffee Shop for Pillar Horizon; The Grand for Pillar Foundation; Schmitt Furniture and Ronaldo Jewelry for Pillar Renaissance and Michelle Wells for Pillar Achievement.
“Congratulations to all of the Pillar Award winners for 2023. Their investment of time, talent and treasure into our community is appreciated and a large part of what makes our community unique,” said Heather Trueblood, program coordinator for Develop New Albany.
Lifetime Membership designation was awarded to Debbie Farmer and Larry Ricke for their many years of service to our organization and community.
The Board of Directors officer slate for the remainder of 2023 is as follows: Teresa Baxter, president; Britni Knable, vice president; Cameron Borne, treasurer; Evan Harder, secretary, and Derrick Wilson, past president.
“As President of Develop New Albany, for the last year, I continue to watch exciting changes in our city. I see new businesses, new city improvements, and a sense of excitement about our town which is contagious," said Derrick Wilson, DNA's outgoing board president. "Over the last year, I can easily say that my favorite part of this job was not attending board meetings and committee meetings, but it was the stories that each of you tell about your businesses. I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many new entrepreneurs and I love the passion they have for their business. Part of our job is to spread that enthusiasm and show people what an exciting place this is to work, shop, and play.”
Invitees enjoyed a catered lunch by the Grand and heard about some of Develop New Albany’s achievements in the past year as well as some insight into the future goals of the organization.
If you are interested in getting involved with Develop New Albany as a volunteer, please reach out to developnainfo@gmail.com or complete a form at https://forms.gle/ZdvSuLQB2jGMd8t76
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.