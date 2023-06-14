NEW ALBANY — Develop New Albany, the Main Street organization for New Albany, has launched a Mobile Walking Map that includes businesses from downtown, midtown and uptown New Albany.
The pass is a free program that all community members can sign up for. With over 70 local businesses included within the passport, it showcases the best of downtown, midtown and uptown New Albany in an easy, mobile-friendly way.
“We are excited to finally be taking our walking map virtual," said Heather Trueblood, program coordinator for Develop New Albany. "We found that the paper maps were always outdated as soon as we printed them due to the growth and expansion of our community. This virtual walking map allows consumers to see what businesses are near them in real-time. We look forward to seeing everyone in downtown, midtown and uptown New Albany soon.”
Conversations around transitioning to a virtual walking map versus a printed paper walking map began in 2022 and led Develop New Albany to reach out to a well-known technology company in the travel space, Bandwango. Bandwango technology is designed to support free and paid experiences created by destinations and marketed to visitors and locals.
Using this technology, Develop New Albany began working alongside local businesses to get their offerings loaded into the Downtown, Midtown and Uptown New Albany Walking Map.
“We are always referring people to visit the other amazing small businesses in our community and this new mobile walking map will make that even easier. We love being able to share with our customers a recommendation of a restaurant to eat dinner at or another retail store to visit while they’re Downtown. Be sure to check-in to Mariposa Consignments soon,” said Michelle Wells, owner of Mariposa Consignments.
Beginning immediately, community members will be able to visit a dedicated mobile pass landing page where they can sign up by providing their name, e-mail address and mobile phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps taking up space on a user’s phone.
Then it’s time to experience downtown, midtown and uptown New Albany. When you visit a participating business, open the pass and check-in on your phone. Some businesses have included offers that can be redeemed in store. Every time you check-in or redeem an offer, you earn points that can be redeemed for prizes. Prices include a New Albany sticker, entries into a Giveaway sweepstakes, tickets to Jingle Walk 2023, Gift Certificates to participating businesses and a Love Local New Albany gift basket. Offers are only available to redeem once but consumers can check-in each week at participating local businesses.
Merchant onboarding is still in progress. Restaurants, retail stores and attractions located within downtown, midtown or uptown New Albany wishing to be a part of the pass can email developnainfo@gmail.com to learn about being included.
To get your pass today, go to https://developnewalbany.org/walking-map
