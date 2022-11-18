Develop New Albany, the city’s non-profit Main Street organization, has announced the availability of the new solid pewter holiday ornament featuring the historic New Albany High School building. The building is the 16th in an annual series of landmark buildings in New Albany to be featured.
The 2022 ornament can be found throughout the season at the following downtown and uptown establishments: Mariposa; Regalo; Antique Attic; House of K; Dress & Dwell; Schmitt Furniture; Strandz & Threadz; the Wednesday Holiday Market and Saturday’s Farmers Market.
Ornaments available but in limited supply include Sapinsky Block/Schmitt Furniture; Scribner House; Elsby Building; Culbertson Mansion; Grand Theater; Calumet Club; Division Street School; New Albany Carnegie Library; State Bank of Indiana and Direct Oil Service Building (Coffee Crossing).
The limited-supply ornaments are only available at the Wednesday Holiday Market, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Saturday Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to noon. Both are located at 202 East Market Street — “City Square.” There are also a limited supply of ornaments at Schmitt Furniture.
Online sales are also available at www.developnewalbany.org. Orders can be shipped for an additional fee.
Cost of each ornament is $20. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization activities of Develop New Albany.
Ornaments that are Sold Out include: Kaiser Tobacco Building; YMCA – Floyd County branch; River City Winery/Baer Building and Town Clock Church.
