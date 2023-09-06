NEW ALBANY — A developer is considering adding pickleball courts and an event center at a former school on Corydon Pike.
Thomas O'Neill of Mile 99 LLC is requesting that the City of New Albany change the property at 1902 Corydon Pike to a Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning designation.
The New Albany City Council will consider the proposed amendment at Thursday's meeting. The developer's request has already received a favorable recommendation from the New Albany Plan Commission.
The change would allow for the developer to create a pickleball club at the site, which is home to the former Corydon Pike School. The vacant building was most recently used for the Floyd County Head Start, which moved out about a year and a half ago.
New Albany Plan Commission Director Scott Wood said the pickleball club would include a standalone facility located in the property's current parking lot, and it would feature six courts with restrooms, offices and storage space.
He noted the rising popularity of pickleball across the country.
"I think it's fair to say it's pretty wildly popular, and so far as I know, this will be the first pickleball facility in New Albany," Wood said. "There may be some tennis courts where they're adapting them for pickleball, but this will be an actual dedicated facility. I think that's pretty cool for New Albany."
At Thursday's meeting, the New Albany City Councill will consider the zoning change on the first and second reading, and a third reading will likely take place at the next meeting. The proposed change would move the property from a Low Density Residential and Open Space (Steep Slope) designation to a PUD.
If the council approves the ordinance, the developer will have 18 months to return to the plan commission with the final plans for the development.
"I would expect them to be back pretty quickly after the council approves it and get the final planning commission approval and go from there," Wood said. "I [expect] they would like to have this building up and games going if not late fall certainly by winter."
The pickleball facility would be the first phase of the development, and the event center in the former school building would be completed later, he said.
Wood said the plan commission has asked the developer to provide a list of the proposed uses for the school building, which the plan commission would consider upon secondary review if the city council approves the zoning change.
He is glad to see a potential use for the old Corydon Pike School building, which was built in 1938.
"It's kind of cool to have that still there in the Corydon Pike neighborhood, and I'm hoping they'll come up with some pretty cool ideas for what to use it for as they move into their next phase of the project as well," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.