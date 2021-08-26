JEFFERSONVILLE — A local developer has an eye on turning a recently-closed Jeffersonville church into condominiums, with several patio homes built around the outside.
Nick Jones Custom Homes, LLC, has filed an application with the Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning Department to rezone Bethel A.M.E. Church at 200 West Park Place from NS (Institutional) to MS (Multi-family, medium.) A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at 500 Quartermaster Court; residents in close proximity were sent letters informing them of the hearing.
According to www.kcrea.com, a realty website, the property was listed at $275,000 and a sale is pending. The developer’s zoning request application includes a July 31 sales agreement he has with Sheiler Stokes, the most recent pastor at Bethel A.M.E. before it closed.
Although the sale and further design plans are contingent upon the rezoning, Jones, a lifelong Jeffersonville resident with 30 years’ building experience, is looking at six to seven units inside the existing building, with six patio homes in what is currently the church parking lot.
If the rezoning is approved, “We’ll probably start on it right away,” he said, adding that he happened to be driving past one day when he learned the two-story, 100-year-old building was for sale. “It’s just a nice-looking church.”
As someone who appreciates the history — he was previously president of Jeff Main Street — Jones said he and his team will seek to preserve the exterior design of the church, built in 1921 in what was then the town of Port Fulton, before it was annexed into Jeffersonville.
Jones’ other projects include the ongoing restoration of the historic Hoffman mansion in downtown Jeffersonville, as well as development of town homes on Blackiston View Drive in Clarksville.
Members of the public will be able to speak in support or against the potential rezoning at the hearing; written comments may also be mailed before the hearing to Planning and Zoning, 500 Quartermaster Court, Jeffersonville, 47130 or emailed to SDade@cityofjeff.net.
