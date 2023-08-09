EDWARDSVILLE — A developer is seeking a zoning change for a commercial development in Edwardsville that could potentially include a hotel.
William J. Sprigler Development is requesting the rezoning of properties on Tunnel Mill Road from residential urban to general commercial.
The Floyd County Plan Commission will consider the zoning request at its Monday meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Pine View Government Center.
The request from Sprigler describes the proposed development as consistent with the county's comprehensive plan and the Edwardsville Gateway plan.
The proposed mixed-use development includes multiple vacant parcels on Tunnel Hill Road, located off of Ind. 64 and near the Interstate 64 interchange.
According to Sprigler's request, the rezoning of the 8.8 acres would "allow for a mix of service to complement the Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus and commuters traveling along Highway 64."
"The intent would be to provide proposed services (or a room) to those traveling on I-64 as well as businesses in Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus," the letter states. "The additional properties would have other uses such as a sit-down restaurant, quick service restaurant (fast food), coffee shop and other neighborhood services. This effort is in the early stages and is subject to change due to the larger economy, but rezoning goes a long way in site selection for potential users."
Floyd County Director of Building and Development Nick Creevey emphasizes that the developer's plan is still conceptual.
"There are not identifiable end users yet," he said. "At this point, they're just requesting it be changed to allow them to market the site and bring in these end users."
Community members can voice their thoughts on the proposed zoning change at a public hearing at Monday's meeting, and the plan commission will make a recommendation.
If the recommendation is favorable, it will be sent to the Floyd County Commissioners.
Creevey noted the proposed development's connection with the Edwardsville Gateway district, saying the project would lie in the "kind of town center of that plan."
The development of Novaparke and the Knob Hill subdivision are among the developments occurring in the Edwardsville and Georgetown areas.
"We are seeing continued interest over the last several years around that area," Creevey said. "That's why we have [Edwardsville Gateway] district there because we expected it to be an area of development in the county."
In addition, The Sprigler Company — a separate company from the one planning the Tunnel Hill Road project — is planning the Gateway Village development on 4911 Old Georgetown Road.
This project will include 120 units with senior living and market-rate apartments, and the developer plans to renovate the old Edwardsville school into a community center.
