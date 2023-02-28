EDWARDSVILLE — A planned project in Floyd County would bring 120 housing units and a community center to Edwardsville.
The Floyd County Redevelopment Commission entered into a letter of intent with the Sprigler Company in December to support the Edwardsville Gateway Village mixed-use development at the site of a former school at Old Georgetown Road. The site is near the corridor of State Road 62 and Interstate 64.
The proposed development involves a public-private partnership between the developer and the county. Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said the redevelopment commission is in the process of finalizing an economic development agreement and a build-operate-transfer (BOT) agreement with Sprigler.
Of the site's multi-family units, 30 would be reserved for seniors older than 55, and another 30 would be for "local employee tenants," including those in careers such as law enforcement, first responder, education and government service industries.
The remaining 60 units will be market-rate apartments for both individuals and families.
Through the BOT process, the county would take ownership of the former Edwardsville school building at the end of the project, according to Lopp. The school was built in 1936.
The historic building would be converted into a civic/senior center, Lopp said.
"It takes a historical structure and allows it to be renovated and reused for public use," he said. "I think that's an exciting component of the project."
The county will be involved in completing public amenities for the project, including site and road improvements.
The Sprigler Company is also planning a second phase that would develop commercial and retail space along the intersection of Corydon Pike and State Road 62.
Lopp feels the development would complement the growth occurring in the Georgetown and Edwardsville area. The Novaparke Innovation & Technology campus is underway, and the county is planning a 200-acre regional park near Ind. 64.
"It kind of anchors part of this Innovation Corridor that we're trying to develop — it kind of anchors the Edwardsville component of it," he said. "And with Novaparke, the regional park and developments that are going on in Georgetown as well, I say there's some synergy building in that area. It's just a good public-private partnership."
According to the letter of intent, the final project agreement provides that Floyd County would fund up to $500,000 in infrastructure projects, including the addition of a traffic signal and intersection improvements at Corydon Pike and Ind. 62. The county will also design and construct a roadway on Carolyn Avenue that would serve as a second entrance into the development.
Floyd County Redevelopment Commission will be responsible for up to $1 million for site work, including drainage, parking, driveways, sidewalks and utilities.
Sprigler will commit $600,000 for the renovation of the school building before donating it to the county, according to Lopp.
On Feb. 21, the Floyd County Commissioners approved a resolution allowing the redevelopment commission to move forward with the request for proposal (RFP) process.
"[The county] will be putting together the scope of work, getting that published and putting together a schedule for requests for proposals from companies for the construction of those public amenities," Lopp said.
He described the planned housing development as "a little unique" to Floyd County.
"We were looking to have that development have a mix of seniors and also young individuals...so that you have kind of a mix of ages and populations in that development," Lopp said.
Lopp said 90% of the parcels are located in an existing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, but the plan calls for the expansion of the district to encompass the entirety of the project site.
According to the letter of intent, Sprigler projects that annual property taxes generated from phase one of the project will be at least $198,000.
