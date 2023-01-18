CLARKSVILLE — An open house outlining the plans for a possible mixed-use development in Clarksville is planned for Feb. 2.
Developer Form G is hosting the meeting about the proposed property called The Gateway near Kopp Lane and Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville, including the site of the former America’s Best Inn in Clarksville.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be at 316 N. Sherwood Avenue, inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
Clarksville owns the land the former hotel was on and Form G purchased some surrounding parcels.
“For quite a while the town has been searching for a use for that property, there was talk of putting a sports complex and that didn’t work out,” Town Communications Director Ken Conklin said.
He said Form G approached the town about building a multi-family housing complex, along with some townhomes for rent and for sale. The developer presented the plan to the town’s Redevelopment Commission and it was approved.
“The Redevelopment Commission didn’t just approve this off the cuff, they really looked at the plan and really made some requirements (about) building materials, things of that nature,” Conklin said. “It should be really, really nice.”
According to a video Form G posted to its YouTube page about the project, the plan is for a mixed-use development that includes retail, a multi-family building with 200 market-rate units and two-story townhomes with garages.
The townhomes “provide a transitional buffer between the multi-family section and existing single family residential along Kopp Lane,” according to the video.
On-site amenities like a clubhouse, small dog park and pool are also in the plans.
Conklin said townhomes will be a great addition to the area and will provide a buffer zone between the multi-family complex and existing homes in the area.
“Unlike places like Jeffersonville or New Albany we are landlocked, we have to make use of whatever land we have, so townhomes are a great way to fill the middle area,” Conklin said.
