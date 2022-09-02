JEFFERSONVILLE — Plans are underway to build 264 multi-family apartments connecting with Jeffersonville Town Center near Veterans Parkway.
Denton Floyd Real Estate Group is seeking to develop The Warren Apartments in Jeffersonville in partnership with The Koetter Group. The development would feature market-rate apartments at the 18-acre property located along Town Center Boulevard, Indiana 31 and Hamburg Pike.
The project has received a favorable recommendation from the Jeffersonville Planning Commission, and the Jeffersonville City Council will consider an amendment to the zoning map at Tuesday’s meeting. This would change the zoning at 4405 Hamburg Pike, a portion of the land that would be used for the development, from business park/light industrial to planned unit development (PUD).
The planned development includes 11 apartment buildings with 24 units each, and there will be 400 parking spaces for residents. The development will feature amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, dog park, fire pits, a playground and more than six acres of green space, according to Clayton Pace, director of development and construction at Denton Floyd.
The clubhouse would include an exercise room, cybercafe, mail room and leasing office.
Pace said bringing in residential development will create a mixed use space to complement the businesses at Jeffersonville Town Center on Veterans Parkway, which was also developed by The Koetter Group.
“This is a great example of how connectivity and mixed use work together,” he said.
Pace said it’s a “terrific location” to combine residential and commercial developments.
“Within a walking distance, you have Menards, you have a gas station — across the street, you have all the retail, and a bank is right there,” he said. “Then there’s some more upcoming retail that’s just broken ground.”
Chad Reischl, director of planning and zoning for the City of Jeffersonville, said he is excited about the opportunity to create a multi-use site featuring offices, restaurants, retail and apartments.
The residential development will be beneficial for helping business grow in that area, he said.
“It’s a place where people could live, work and go down the street and grab a coffee or a burger at a restaurant without having to go far,” he said.
The goal is to break ground on The Warren Apartments at the end of the year, according to Pace.
