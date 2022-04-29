CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Commissioners voted in favor of a rezoning request after several county residents at the Thursday meeting shared concerns.
Property at Charlestown-Memphis Road in Charlestown was approved to be rezoned from a general agricultural district to a medium-density residential district.
About six residents who live around Charlestown-Memphis Road spoke during the public hearing before the commissioners voted. Major concerns presented to the commissioners included the safety of the area with increased traffic and devaluing of properties.
Commissioner Connie Sellers said that the agenda item was meant only to discuss rezoning. She said issues such as traffic concerns, housing sizes and drainage would have to be brought up at later meetings when the development plan is presented.
Commissioner president Bryan Glover shared Sellers sentiment, noting that though he understood the safety concerns the matter at hand with the meeting was just rezoning.
“What we’re trying to do, really quite honestly, is build good subdivisions for good families,” he said.
Josh Hillman, with Dan Cristiani Excavating Co. INC, said that this deal with the developers provides the county with the opportunity for less density than the agricultural zone allows.
If the developers, Woodstream Development, LLC, left the property zoned agricultural it could build 170 lots. The new rezoning could allow for 326 lots but the developers committed to building 150 single-family homes maximum.
Hillman said that though they could build the number of lots they wanted without rezoning, they did not want to have to come back later for a variance due to the size of lots.
In response to residents’ concerns about the rezoning, Sellers said that the developers could have gone for a conservation residential subdivision district, which would allow them to put in 230 homes with no option for public comment.
“They could still come back if this is denied and do that and put in 230 homes, and there’s nothing that we could do to stop that because it meets their zoning. Here at least they’re trying to limit to 150 homes,” Sellers said before the vote.
Chris Jackson with Woodstream Development said that the development would include three houses per acre. The houses would fall between 1,200 and 1,700 square feet.
Commissioner Jack Coffman said that this project would have a lower density rate than some developments built in the last 10 or 15 years.
“Leaving it at 150 is going to make the development more comparable and less dense than some current developments that are being built now,” Coffman said.
Clark County resident David Reed said that he is concerned the prices of the houses that will be built in the development will devalue other properties in the area.
Jackson said they are estimating that the costs of the houses will be around $300,000 to $500,000. He said they do not know the exact prices right now because of construction costs.
Other residents presented concerns for the safety of pedestrians and bike riders with the increased traffic expected to come with the new development.
Steve DeSpain, who lives in the Lakeview neighborhood, said that there are no curbs or sidewalks that would provide safety for the many people who walk around the neighborhood.
