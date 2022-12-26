CLARKSVILLE - The town of Clarksville is going to be busy next year.
Town Manager Kevin Baity outlined Friday a number of development projects slated for 2023 and beyond.
"In the winter/spring we will be bid several street construction projects," Baity said. "Riverside Drive will be rebuilt from the Second Street bridge through to the restroom building in Ashland Park and that will (add) street parking, sidewalks on both sides and the (Ohio River) Greenway will finally be completed all the way to the Second Street bridge."
Reconstruction on the town's Main Street will also start next year, and Baity said it will include the widening of the floodwall. The work should be complete by next winter.
The town will use money from a $4 million REDI grant to start building the next group of streets in South Clarksville sometime in spring or summer of 2023. Once complete about a year later, Baity said the will open up two or three more blocks for development in that area.
Earlier this week the town announced it will use a local development firm to continue to shape a portion of its new downtown area.
Town officials said the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission selected Denton Floyd Real Estate Group for the project.
Clarksville purchased a 24-acre property in 2020 and the new development will be on part of that land. This is also the area where the Bolt + Tie complex is and the Current 812 luxury apartments are under construction.
“The region’s top developers continue to choose south Clarksville for their new developments,” said Clarksville Town Council President Ryan Ramsey in a news release. “Momentum keeps building, exciting times lie ahead for our community.”
Plans from Denton Floyd show they’re proposing to build two more mixed-use-style luxury apartment complexes. Retail would be on the first level, with housing on the upper levels. The apartments would include a pool, fire pits, dog parks, a gym and more.
Construction on the project is projected to take five years, with the first site starting at the end of 2023 and opening in late 2025. Work on the second site is to start in 2026 and will be done in 2028. The town is asking residents to keep in mind this schedule is tentative.
No timeline has been set for the third property the company is to develop and its use hasn’t been finalized. Denton Floyd’s proposal is for a nearly 200-room luxury hotel and convention center.
“We still have a long way to go before crews can break dirt on this project, but we are excited to take the next step in building a new downtown our residents can be proud of,” said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin in a news release. “We look forward to what Denton Floyd will be able to accomplish in South Clarksville.”
Baity said the plan is to continue improvements, including putting sidewalks in, on the Montgomery Avenue corridor of the town, down through South Clarksville.
The town is working on designs next for the extension of Clark Boulevard's northern trajectory in the area of Clark Boulevard and Harrison Avenue, which is planned to connect to an entrance of Origin Park.
The town's Lincoln Drive project is projected to be completed sometime in the first half of next year and more work on the Blackiston Mill Road project will continue.
Stormwater and sewer upgrades are planned across the town, in areas like the Parkwood subdivision and the expansion of the stormwater basin in the Broadway district on northside of River Falls Mall, which will include a new walking path.
The town will complete its purchase of Ashland Park from Marathon in Winter 2023 and hopes to upgrade playground equipment in that area, as well.
"We will own all the way from just short of the railroad tracks all the way east to intersect with Main Street," Baity said.
Other projects are planned in North Clarksville, including a new stoplight at Highway 311 and Westmont Drive. The town plans to ask for bids in that project this spring.
