Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
City Council member Adam Dickey has announced his candidacy for New Albany City Council, District 2. The seat represents portions of New Albany’s west side including Silver Hills, the State Street business district, portions of Green Valley Road and Daisy Lane areas.
“I’m passionate for our community, the good that we accomplish when we work together, and the opportunities that lie before us,” Dickey said. “Serving the citizens of New Albany is a high honor and great responsibility and I am excited to continue to serve my fellow citizens as their voice and their friend on the City Council.”
Dickey, 45, a Democrat, is no stranger to public service and has served in several appointed roles throughout his career. He previously served as an investigator and Director of the Child Support Division in the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, as a City Planner with the City of New Albany, and as a Congressional aide to former U.S. Congressman Baron Hill.
He currently is the Board Chair for the River Hills Economic Development District and Regional Planning Commission, Vice President of the New Albany Redevelopment Commission, President of the New Albany Tree Board and a member of the Floyd County Solid Waste Board.
Dickey was elected by caucus in 2022 to fill a vacancy on the Council following the passing of former City Councilman Robert Caesar.
He was also selected as a 2014 Southern Indiana Business Source’s 20 under 40, and as a 2009 Community Action of Southern Indiana Man of Distinction. Dickey is a member of the New Albany Rotary Club, among other civic and community associations. He, his wife April, and son Ashton are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
