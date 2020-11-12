JEFFERSONVILLE – Though Jim Moon, president of Catalyst Rescue Mission's board of directors, insists the shelter is serving the community in a safe and responsible way, Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said Thursday he's still frustrated by some of the past decisions by the organization.
Last week, a tense debate occurred during a Jeffersonville Sewer Board meeting between Moore and Moon, who was appearing to request repayment of penalties for a bill Catalyst paid off when it took over the shelter from Haven House.
Moore said he was misled by Moon over a $729,000 Family and Social Services Administration grant awarded for Catalyst to be a seclusion shelter during the pandemic. Moore's main grievance is that the grant allows individuals to be brought to Jeffersonville from several counties to quarantine. He also said he was led to believe Clark County officials would need to OK the grant before it could be awarded.
Moon countered that Moore was mistaken and that only a few people from outside of Southern Indiana had been taken to Catalyst where they were quarantined at a motel under medical supervision before being transported back to their county of origin.
On Wednesday, Moon provided numbers detailing the 429 people who had been brought to the shelter during the grant period. The bulk of those residents came from Floyd County or Clark County.
Moon said that at times it seems there's more focus on negatives than on the impact Catalyst is making in the community.
“We are the safety net underneath the safety net that catches everyone else who falls through the cracks,” Moon said.
Moore and the sewer board held an executive session with Moon on Thursday. Moore said he couldn't talk about the details of the meeting, but added he still has differences of opinion with Moon over the situation.
“I shared with him my displeasure,” Moore said. “He's done multiple things in our community without reaching out to discuss with myself and the city council and my police chief and the county sheriff.”
“I just encouraged him in the future if he wanted to try and build something positive in the city and in the county, he should try reaching out and having some conversations with some people.”
He added that his “frustration remains” over allowing people who aren't local individuals to shelter at Catalyst.
“I absolutely don't think Jeffersonville needs to be the city that brings in the homeless people from 14 other counties,” Moore said.
The FSSA grant is overseen by the Clark County Health Department. It allows for Catalyst to provide safe quarantining of homeless individuals from regions 13 and 14. Catalyst initially used tents to quarantine new intakes, but Jeffersonville officials pushed for them to be taken down and instead the shelter uses a motel.
According to Moon, if individuals from outside of Clark County or Floyd County are taken to Catalyst for quarantining, they must be returned — at no expense to the shelter — to their county of origin once the quarantine has been completed.
Of the 429 individuals Moon said were at Catalyst between March 13 and Oct. 21, 333 were from Region 13, which includes Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Scott, Washington, Jefferson, Crawford and Orange counties.
Of that amount, 281 were from Floyd County or Clark County.
There were 45 clients from Region 14, but Moon said all but two were referred to Catalyst from local organizations such as Sunrise Recovery, Wellstone and Clark Memorial Hospital.
Based on figures provided by Moon, 313 of the 429 individuals tested negative for COVID-19, with 16 testing positive and 100 being quarantined. Fourteen of those clients were 5 years of age or younger, and 20 were between the ages of 6 and 18.
But the number that Moon is proud of is 109. That represents how many clients during that span who have located permanent housing. That total includes 47 who live in their own apartment or house.
“Instead of asking what problems are we causing, answer the question what problems are we solving?” Moon said.
Since taking over the shelter, Moon said Catalyst has changed intake policies. The shelter won't accept people from out-of-state unless they are serving probation in Clark County or Floyd County, he said, or those who are visibly under the influence of drugs or who are catatonically mentally ill.
He said the shelter will attempt to find services for those individuals not permitted to stay at Catalyst. Though he anticipates the numbers will rise as the weather gets colder, there were 84 individuals residing at Catalyst as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. Moon said in past years, it wouldn't be uncommon for 120 people to be staying at the shelter on any given night.
Of the 84 there Tuesday, 76 were at Catalyst while eight were in quarantine at the motel.
But Moore believes the numbers are actually going in the other direction.
“I would like to think the priority of the (president) of Catalyst Rescue Mission would be to lower the numbers of homeless, and he seems to take a lot of pride in saying how many people he is serving and the numbers are drastically increasing,” Moore said.
There are groups of individuals experiencing homelessness who often congregate downtown, but Moon said those aren't Catalyst's residents. Lack of shelter space in Louisville and the connection between Kentucky and Jeffersonville via the Big Four pedestrian bridge has contributed to the number of homeless people gathering downtown, he said.
Moore believes it's because there are more services now in Jeffersonville.
“I think Jeffersonville has become the place where so many entities are welcoming them in,” he said.
“At a time when we're trying to build Claysburg up into something special — we spent millions of dollars in and around Claysburg in the past eight years — I think the neighborhood and the residents of Claysburg deserve better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.