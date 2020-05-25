NEW ALBANY — A volley of shots shattered the silence of the peaceful Monday morning that was developing in Southern Indiana.
A line of veterans paused briefly as Tom Talbott, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1693 Honor Guard, announced the order for the firing of another barrage of blank rounds in memory of those who died while serving their country.
The ceremony at New Albany’s Veterans Plaza typically features multiple speakers, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, this Memorial Day was different. The event was abbreviated, cut down to the playing of “Taps” and a three-volley gun salute. Yet several members of the community gathered along the sidewalk to witness the ceremony, and Talbott said it was important to still honor veterans who died serving their country even if the event wasn’t the normal routine.
“They gave their lives for this country, and we’re here to keep their memory going,” Talbott said.
About an hour after the ceremony at Veterans Plaza concluded, the honor guard — which consists of members of the V.F.W. and the American Legion — made its way to the National Cemetery along Ekin Avenue. Again, the event is typically a longer memorial, but federal restrictions forbid gatherings of more than 10 people inside the cemetery, so the ceremony was brief.
V.F.W. Post 1693 Commander Jim Dexter said he was sorry that more people weren’t allowed to attend the event, but he emphasized the group still had an obligation to pay homage to those who died.
“It’s our honor to do it. It’s our responsibility to do it,” said Dexter, who served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 as a U.S. Marine.
“It’s what we’re supposed to do, especially being members of the military. But people need to understand that they can come here anytime and visit this cemetery, and the Veterans Plaza on Market Street.”
Talbott has participated in the Memorial Day ceremonies for 28 years, and he said he couldn’t recall another time that resembled Monday. The service members who took part in the ceremony all were wearing masks, as the veterans groups took precautions to protect those that participated in the events and those in attendance.
Before the ceremony at Veterans Plaza began, some residents placed wreaths on the symbolic gravestones.
Elected and political party officials often offer remarks during the ceremonies. Though the speaking portions of the events were cancelled this year, several area officials were present at Veterans Plaza on Monday.
“This is the community still showing its gratitude to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us and it’s right that we find ways today to honor them, whether that be through the simple act of putting out a flag, or coming down to this abbreviated program today,” said Adam Dickey, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party.
State Rep. Ed Clere is a regular speaker at the event, and he attended the ceremony and also observed the memorial held at National Cemetery from the parking lot due to attendance restrictions.
“I’m always glad to be here. Obviously the circumstances are different, but we can still honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice without endangering those who are still among us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.