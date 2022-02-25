The Indiana State Library has announced the formation of a new statewide e-book consortium, the Indiana Digital Library, launching on March 1. Nearly 200 public libraries in the state, including The Floyd County Library and Jeffersonville Township Public Library, will all share the OverDrive platform to create a statewide consortium of e-books and magazines.
This new consortium - made up of libraries that serve populations under 150,000 - will benefit libraries, taxpayers and library users. Patrons of consortium member libraries will have the ability to borrow materials from both their own library's collections and the member library collections by using the OverDrive and Libby apps. The State Library is paying the platform fees for the consortium and 100% of the member libraries' fees will be spent on materials.
A volunteer library team will also assist with collection development for libraries and will help ensure the efficient usage of the consortium’s funds. Libraries may either purchase titles for their collection on their own or may choose to assign their funds to the collection development team.
“The new Indiana Digital Library consortium will be a great service and benefit to Indiana libraries and the customers of Indiana libraries. This collaboration is a great example of Indiana libraries working together to provide high quality services to library users,” said Jake Speer, State Librarian.
For more information about accessing the Indiana Digital Library on OverDrive and Libby, visit www.floydlibrary.org/digital
