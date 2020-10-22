Do you want to learn how to manage your diabetes with updated information?
Dining with Diabetes invites you to enroll in an e-mail Challenge. This 4-week program will encourage individuals with diabetes to improve their diabetes self-care behaviors and learn: What is diabetes? What are carbohydrates and how many can I have? How to build a support system.
Participants will receive two weekly emails from Extension faculty to share diabetes health practices, recipes, goal setting and support to increase knowledge, try new approaches, and receive virtual support through a private Facebook group and local Extension staff.
Register by Oct. 26 at https://forms.gle/agZptm2LsTfMEACr8/.
The free Challenge starts Nov. 2; November is National Diabetes Month.
For more information, contact Janet Steffens, HHS Educator, at jsteffens@purdue.edu.
