Dinos will take over Louisville Mega Cavern again with Dinos Under Louisville.
Beginning Feb. 17, visitors will venture under Louisville to uncover 80 moving dinosaurs on a gripping 20-minute adventure through more than half a mile of Louisville Mega Cavern’s underground passageways.
Visitors who travel through Dinos Under Louisville enter a wormhole and are suddenly transported back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Guests will enjoy an epic adventure alongside the “live” dinosaurs as guests drive through the cavern, experiencing the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous time periods and the extinction event that ended the time of dinosaurs on the planet.
Dino Don’s Dinos Under Louisville will welcome visitors Friday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 10 p.m., and will continue until Sunday, April 30. Dinos Under Louisville will welcome aspiring paleontologists Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Tickets are available online at louisvillemegacavern.com.
“Dinos are back under Louisville! Louisville Mega Cavern is bringing dinosaurs to life like never before in Dinos Under Louisville with 80 animatronic dinosaurs,” said Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Dino Don in creating a riveting underground dino drive-through journey for guests to enjoy.”
“Dinos Under Louisville is sure to excite and inspire guests as they venture through a variety of environments and time periods in a one-of-a-kind drive-through experience. As guests drive through the cavern, they will be amazed by the dozens of dinos running free,” said “Dino” Don Lessem, president and CEO of Dino Don, Inc. “With this being the first time we have ever brought our dinosaurs underground, we are incredibly excited to work with Louisville Mega Cavern to create an unprecedented, realistic Dino experience for visitors from near and far.”
Dinos Under Louisville was created in partnership with Dino Don Inc., an exhibition company with a nearly 30-year history of creating realistic dinosaur exhibits and shows to entertain and educate people around the world, as seen on Shark Tank. Don Lessem, Dino Don’s President and CEO, is a renowned natural history author and adviser to Stephen Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, Universal Studios, and Disney theme parks. For more information about Dino Don, go to dinodoninc.com.
Louisville Mega Cavern is widely known throughout the U.S. for its unique underground experiences, including Mega Zips and Mega Quest. Louisville Mega Cavern’s annual, award-winning Lights Under Louisville holiday light experience, which boasted nearly 6,000,000 points of light, was recently named one of the nation’s “Best Public Holiday Light Displays,” ranking 5th in the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Reader’s Choice travel award contest.
Guests interested in Dinos Under Louisville should go to louisvillemegacavern.com to purchase passes, beginning at $49.99 per vehicle. Adding to the mega-prehistoric fun, the Dinos Under Louisville will take guests on an immersive trip through the dino-filled caverns on an open-air tram, beginning at $19.99 per person. All passes must be purchased online in advance; cash will not be accepted.
