NEW ALBANY — Dinosaur Adventure and the Floyd County Fairgrounds have teamed up to transform the grounds into a prehistoric drive-thru experience.
From Aug. 28 – Sept. 6, life-sized, roaring and moving dinosaurs will roam free at the County Fairgrounds in this Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru. Learn more at https://www.dinosauradventure.com/louisville/
For a limited time, guests will have the rare opportunity to encounter their favorite dinosaurs, featuring the ferocious T-Rex, a colossal Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, and many more, all from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
While the giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru also features the newest baby dinosaur members of the pack. Experienced dino handlers will introduce the baby dinosaurs to guests during the adventure. In addition, children will have the option to participate in outdoor dinosaur themed activities. Activity tickets will be sold onsite.
Guests will embark on a 30-to-45-minute drive-thru journey, guided by a fun and educational audio tour, through the grounds where they will see life-sized roaring and moving dinosaurs up close.
The event runs Aug. 28-29, and Sept. 1-6. All vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the grounds. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to eight people per car. Guests can also purchase an Ultimate Adventure souvenir toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite. Tickets: https://www.dinosauradventure.com/louisville/
