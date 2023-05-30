NEW ALBANY — A directional closure at the Sherman Minton Bridge began Tuesday.
Westbound Interstate 64 will be closed for six days beginning Tuesday and lasting until 8 p.m. Monday, June 5.
During the westbound I-64 closure, the I-264 ramp to westbound I-64 will be closed.
While the westbound directional closure is in place, the suggested alternate route will be I-65 and I-265. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area well in advance, notifying motorists of the closures and alternate route.
