NEW ALBANY — Southern Indiana residents will see a directional closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend as workers prepare the bridge for the first phase of construction beginning on or after Sept. 13.
This weekend’s closure will allow for temporary structures, like paving and barriers, to be built that are necessary for construction workers to begin the first phase of the project.
Phase one of the five phase project includes painting the bridge, replacing decks on the lower deck and doing steel repairs. Other fixes done throughout the rest of the rehabilitation project include new lighting, drainage repairs, fixing hanger cables and replacing or refurbishing all of the bridge decks.
This phase is expected to last until early 2022, while the entire project is set to be finished by mid-2023.
During this phase there will be two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes open, though one of the eastbound lanes will be moved to the upper deck. The crossover to allow for this change will be constructed in this phase and will stay in place through the second phase that is planned from early to mid-2022.
The project managers of Sherman Minton Renewal emphasized that they have been planning for this construction for three years and chose a low-impact maintenance plan that they are hoping maintains access across the bridge to the fullest extent.
The project manager from Michael Baker International, Mary Jo Hamman, said that this project was “much more strategic and much more planned in advance” than previous bridge closures. Hamman said that public involvement was the cornerstone of planning.
Out of the 843 days that this project is planned to take to complete, 54 of those days are expected to be full closure. Sherman Minton Renewal’s spokesperson Andrea Brady said that bridge commuters should start using the next few weeks to find and time alternative routes to prepare for closures and delays.
The construction plans limits consecutive closures in a year to nine days and three three-day weekends for each direction.
The project will add up to 30 years of life to the 59-year-old bridge, and is being paid for by federal funds and state highway funds from both Indiana and Kentucky.
