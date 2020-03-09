JEFFERSONVILLE — Della Miller Micco has been hired as the inaugural director of the River Ridge Learning Center.
Micco received her B.S in Education/Music Education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has worked in various leadership, management, coaching and teaching roles within early childhood education for the past 24 years.
She previously severed as a Paths to Quality coach for the Indiana Association for the Education of Young Children. In this role, she coached early care and education programs enrolled in the Paths to Quality system and those working towards achieving or maintaining national accreditation.
As the director of the River Ridge Early Learning Center, she will be charged with the creation and development of an early learning center within the River Ridge Commerce Center. Initially she will design and develop a school campus, hire faculty and staff, and develop an age appropriate curriculum (2-5-year-old children).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.