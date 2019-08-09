SOUTHERN INDIANA — The Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana has announced the resignation of director Keeley Stingel, effective Aug. 31.
According to a news release issued by the coalition Friday, Stingel will be taking on a "new role in community talent development," it reads, in part. She was hired as the coalition's second executive director in June 2017, following the creation of the organization in 2016.
In her time as director, Stingel has helped expand the organization's white flag shelter program, which served 70 people during the 2018-2019 winter season with a total of 1,500 visits since the start of the program, according to the release. She has also initiated the process of working toward a coordinated entry system for Southern Indiana and 13 surrounding regions.
"Keeley has been successful in achieving the goals we established together," Amy Burnette, president of the coalition's board of directors said, according to the email. "She has been an integral part of moving the coalition forward as we continue to work toward ending homelessness in Southern Indiana."
Burnette said in the release that an interim director will be named to continue uninterrupted operations, and that "plans are already underway to make sure the white flag shelter will be open this winter," she said. "We have wonderful staff, volunteers and community partners to thank for helping us provide shelter to anyone in need of a warm place to sleep during the coldest nights of the year."
