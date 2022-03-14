NEW ALBANY — Developers hope to expand the Bridlewood development in New Albany by adding 63 lots between two proposed sections.
Discovery Developers, Inc. will present requests to the New Albany Plan Commission on Tuesday night, asking for approval of additional sections as well as a setback variance.
The Bridlewood development now consists of one section, but the developers hope to have three total.
Section one has been underway since January 2021 and is still being constructed. The section has 30 lots, with nine sold and 13 homes pending. Discovery’s Director of Operations Alexis Ammon said those who have purchased homes are living on the property.
Ammon is on the plan commission meeting agenda to speak on behalf of the company. She will ask the commission to approve a secondary plat for section two and three of the development. If approved, section two will include 46 lots and section three will include 17.
Discovery Developers is also requesting a setback variance. Ammon said they hope to get a variance that will allow them to deduct the side yard space by a foot on each side of the lawn.
Low Density Residential standards in the city require a five-foot setback on each side, Ammon said. With a four-foot setback instead, the developers will have the opportunity for a variety of floor plans and to build bigger homes, she said.
“We want a quality product, and so that would allow us to have diversity of elevation and floor plans,” Ammon said.
Ammon said she expects a positive outcome from the plan commission meeting. She said if they are approved, they expect to begin construction in the early summer and have homes completed around the beginning of 2023.
Section one had a very fast turnaround from the time construction began to when people could move in, Ammon said, adding they expect the same outcome for the following sections.
The average price of a house in the development right now is $450,000, Ammon said. She said the company, which has been in the area since 1992, wants to add value to the community with the houses they build.
“[We] really pride ourselves of the quality of the type of home that we build. It’s important to us that we build nice homes because we are residents of the community, care about the community and want to only add value to the community,” Ammon said.
She said that these desires are being demonstrated with construction in various communities, but specifically with Bridlewood.
