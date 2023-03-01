NEW ALBANY — The first discussion panel called “What’s Your Secret Sauce?” was at Floyd County Library Tuesday night with Tish Thomas-Frederick and Danielle Archer presenting and fielding questions.
The panel was designed to highlight the work of women who help build the community and for them to discuss their experiences, philanthropy and community impact.
Thomas-Frederick is the founder of the Kentuckiana organization BAYA, which stands for “Beautiful As You Are,” and Archer is the Director of Annual Giving at Province of Our Lady of Consolation in Mt. St. Francis.
BAYA is a nonprofit that was created to give a safe place to the girls who never fit in and are always looked at as different, Thomas-Frederick explained. For more information or to donate to BAYA, go to https://www.bayacorp.org/.
Province of Our Lady of Consolation is a religious organization that strives to help people who live outside of socially accepted norms, such as people with criminal records or who are mentally ill, Archer explained. To learn more about them and to donate, go to https://www.franciscansusa.org/.
This discussion panel will happen for three consecutive months and then take a couple of months off. The next panel will be March 21 and will feature Britni Knable, House of K; Diamond Alexander, owner of Diamond Key Realty, and Dana Huber, Huber’s Winery and Distillery.
Courtney Lewis, Director of Community Engagement at New Albany Housing Authority, and Amanda Harris, Program and Outreach Coordinator at The Floyd County Library were the moderators of the discussion.
“My journey was not long, it wasn’t like this thing where I’m like ‘Oh my God, I’m getting ready to start this amazing nonprofit,’” Thomas-Frederick said. “The organization was built on the trauma of what my daughter went through.”
Thomas-Frederick went on to say that her daughter had lived with bullying and self-harm and had also attempted to take her own life. She created BAYA for her daughter, “I wasn’t trying to save the whole world, I was just really trying to save my baby girl.”
For the first five years, Thomas-Frederick and her husband did BAYA for nothing, they were taking money out of their own pockets to make sure that BAYA would succeed.
“I don’t think my path has been a straight path,” Archer said. “My first paying job after I finished my undergrad was working with a school system and social services.”
With that job, Archer worked with nonprofit organizations that directly impacted the underserved youth. This is where she got her start in working with nonprofit organizations such as Province of Our Lady of Consolation.
Learning big lessons was a topic that was brought up to the two ladies during the discussion. One big lesson that Thomas-Frederick had to learn was being transparent.
“If you try to act perfect all the time… you can’t really do much,” she said. “My uncle, before he passed, he was like ‘Tish, you’ve always had a big mouth, you’ve always said what you thought. You’re transparent, use your gift.’”
This lesson taught Thomas-Fredrick to stay humble, be honest and always be herself, she said. She applies what she learned from this to the girls that are in the BAYA program.
Archer said she had to learn that she does not know what people need all the time. She told a story about a family she was working with. When she went to their house she realized they did not have a refrigerator.
“I spent so much time working on sourcing a refrigerator, getting a refrigerator delivered,” Archer said. “I was so excited and I was surprised with myself that I had gotten this family this refrigerator. It wasn’t even a month, I had gone back to make a visit… that refrigerator was gone.”
The family ended up selling the refrigerator because they did not need it, they never asked for one or wanted it. Later, Archer’s mentor asked if she had ever asked the family if the family needed or wanted a refrigerator.
This is when Archer learned to think about others and listen to their needs and wants instead of assuming what their needs and wants are.
The panel ended with a questions-and-answer segment in which attendees were able to ask for advice or anything else they needed.
For more information, call (812) 944-8464
