FLOYD COUNTY — The dispute over the funding of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter continues as the city and county disagree on how to jointly fund the shelter’s operations.
Animal shelter funding was among the topics discussed at the Floyd County Council’s budget meeting last Tuesday. As the City of New Albany seeks the county’s share of shelter funding, county officials have not committed at this point.
The question of how to fund the animal shelter has carried on for multiple years between Floyd County and New Albany officials. Members of the Floyd County Council say they have not been given enough say in the budgeting process, and they are choosing to pay based on the shelter’s actual expenses to avoid overspending.
The city is the fiscal agent for the animal shelter. New Albany City Controller Linda Moeller said the city has received zero payments or contributions this year for the county’s share toward the animal shelter.
The county's total debts to the city accumulated since 2003 equal $641,719 for the animal shelter, according to Moeller. She sends county officials monthly invoices, she said.
According to September invoice from the City of New Albany, the county’s 2022 share of $357,559 for the animal shelter is still due to the city, and the city paid $317,080 of its 2022 share. The invoice notes a 2022 budget of $674,640.
The interlocal agreement dating to 1999 calls for the larger populated entity to pay a larger portion of the funding based on census data. In recent years, the county has not paid its full portion based on the animal shelter's budget.
“We’ve gone through this for several years, and it just kind of leaves the city hanging — you never know from year to year what’s going to happen,” Moeller said
The percentage of shares for the jointly-funded animal shelter is based on the 2020 census, according to Moeller. The data for 2020 show a population of 80,484 in Floyd County, and of that population, 47% consists of the City of New Albany at 37,841, and 53% is the county outside city limits at 53%, or 42,643.
“The city continues to fund the animal shelter — they provide a service for our animals and our citizens, and the city continues to keep it afloat and keep it functioning,” Moeller said. “We just wait and see if we’re going to get any funding from the county.”
Floyd County Councilman Brad Striegel said for the past few years, the county has made end-of-the-year payments to the city based on the animal shelter’s expenses as reported by the City of New Albany in Indiana Gateway to Government Units.
Last year, the county paid $300,000 for the animal shelter based on the shelter’s expenditures, Striegel said. He said the shelter typically is 10% to 15% under budget, and he doesn’t think “what the city is asking us to pay is the true number.”
“We are trying to understand exactly what the expenses have been for services and expenses of what the animal shelter provides the public and what revenues they bring in,” he said. “The county feels we would then owe our portion based on what those are. The budget they present is us is an estimate overshooting the exact cost.”
Moeller said the “partial payment” from the county makes it difficult to budget from year to year, “because we don’t know what they’re going to do.”
The interlocal agreement calls for the city and county to meet annually to approve a budget for the animal shelter. Striegel said the New Albany City Council has not followed these terms in the agreement, saying efforts to communicate with the council about the animal shelter budget have been “nonproductive” in recent years.
Striegel feels the city has been “sticking us with a bill the majority of us haven’t had any input or discussion on,” he said.
“If they’re asking us to pay money, we need to be part of the conversation,” he said.
New Albany City Council President Jason Applegate said there has not been a meeting set up between the city and the county council.
He expressed disappointment that the county council has not budgeted for the animal shelter in recent years, saying the county's payments have been incomplete and an "afterthought."
The county council's recent payments toward the animal shelter have come from riverboat funds collected from casino revenue.
The New Albany City Council is meeting this Wednesday for a budget workshop, and the budget will be approved by the council in October. The city will consider a proposed 2023 animal shelter budget of $753,833, which includes a city share of $354,301 and a county share of $399,531, according to Moeller.
When changes are made to the animal shelter budget, the city provides budget information along with the invoice to “try and explain what we’re doing and why,” Moeller said.
When she sends out invoices to the county regarding the animal shelter, she rarely gets a response from county officials requesting additional information, she said.
Striegel said he would like to see the city and county come together to “either cooperate with the current agreement or negotiate a new agreement.” Changes to the interlocal agreement would be determined by New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan and the Floyd County Commissioners.
Applegate said if the county is concerned about an unfair contract, they should take it up with the mayor or commissioners, but "otherwise, they need to pay according to the current contract."
At Tuesday’s meeting, Floyd County Council members Connie Moon and Adam Roberts requested data from the animal shelter regarding how many runs the shelter makes into the county. Moon said she wants to see the documentation to “prove justification of what we’re paying.”
David Hall, director of the animal shelter, and Susan Rosenbarger, chair of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Control Authority, both emphasized the county’s lack of payment for 2022 toward animal shelter costs at the meeting.
Rosenbarger questioned the county’s approach of paying for the shelter’s operations based on expenditures, asking “how can we spend money we don’t have until the end of the year.”
“Last year, the county gave us money in December — how do you you make business work when you don’t know the service you provide is going to be paid for until the end of your budget year?” she said.
Striegel said that if the county pays zero for the shelter, the city is “on the hook for your operations, because the budget needs to be set between the two bodies.”
"We’ve tried to talk to them,” Striegel said at Tuesday’s meeting. "They don’t want to talk to us. I don’t know how we have a budget. I don’t know how you all operate (at the animal shelter), because we technically do not have a budget.”
He said the county’s issue is with the city, not the animal shelter itself, and the shelter is “caught in the middle.”
“We just need to figure out a more long-term solution so this gets remedied,” Striegel said.
Both Rosenbarger and Hall noted that although there are no capital projects planned right now, the nearly 24-year-old shelter building is outdated and “falling apart,” and before long, it will be in need of renovation or replacement.
“We’re either looking at a major renovation or reducing services — or a new building,” Rosenbarger said. “
She expressed frustration about the ongoing dispute between the city.
“I feel like I’m in this little rat cage, because we’ve been doing this for 15 years, and it’s pretty much the same every year,” Rosenbarger said. “The (staff) we have do a fabulous job. We’re struggling right now to keep it completely staffed with part-time workers. because we’ve only been offering $10 an hour.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.