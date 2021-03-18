NEW ALBANY — A new distillery is bringing locally crafted spirits to New Albany.
Distillery 64 is to open this spring at 800 E 8th St., Suite 113, in the Anchor Building, also known as the former Robinson Nugent building. Customers can enjoy a cocktail and taste spirits such as gin, rum and vodka at Distillery 64’s tasting room.
Owner Terry Spine has not set an opening date for the craft distillery, but he hopes to open in April. The tasting room will start out with weekend hours only.
Distillery 64 will offer a "speakeasy-style" experience, Spine said.
The door actually will be locked to incoming patrons during business hours, and a note on the door will inform customers to read the instructions on a typewriter, which will be on a table by the entrance. Customers then will pick up a phone next to the typewriter to call the bar to be let into the tasting room.
“The whole thing is an experience to get in,” he said.
Spine became interested in distilling around 2012 as he experimented using some handmade equipment, including an old kitchen sink.
As he became licensed as a distiller, he was planning to open a farm distillery in a barn on his property in Harrison County, but the plans didn’t work out.
Distillery 64 is named for State Road 64 in Georgetown, which is where he lived when he began the project, Spine said.
In the fall of 2019, he secured a commercial lease on the space inside the New Albany building, and he left his IT job at Samtec. Then, COVID-19 hit, and his plans for the distillery were put on hold.
“Now I’m like, I have a commercial lease on a place that I have no hope of opening,” Spine said. “It was kind of wild. It only took us a year, and now we’re here.”
He is now working with his wife, Kellie Spine, to get the distillery up and running, and he continues to work remotely in the IT field.
Distillery 64 is in a small space, so normal capacity will only be about 22 people. During the pandemic, that probably will be reduced to about 10 or 15 people at a time.
“We also want to make sure we give everyone the opportunity to come, so we’ve talked about maybe doing private bar events,” Spine said. “If you and your friends want to get together, it’s difficult to do right now — you could rent a bar sort of thing, or you could come here on a Tuesday night and the whole thing’s yours.”
Spine wants Distillery 64 to offer a low-key atmosphere for people to enjoy spirits. The cocktails will be a major focus at the distillery.
The menu features cocktails such as an Old Fashioned with oaked rum and a classic gin & tonic. One gin-based drink called the “Cosmonaut” consists of lemon and raspberry preserves — Spine describes it as a “trippy” dessert-style drink that “packs a punch.”
“We don’t put anything on the menu that we’re not proud of,” he said. “Part of our DNA is that we want to be open and transparent about what we do and not secretive, so we may not get it by opening day, but we do want to publish a booklet [showing] here’s the recipe for the drink you had today. Purchase our stuff, take the book and make it on your own.”
The distillery is a “big experiment” for Spine. He said he doesn’t want to imitate the Kentucky distilling scene, so bourbon isn’t on the list of Distillery 64’s product line.
“We just want to find what we think is good and do things differently,” Spine said. “The illustration that I use is that, man, the world has a lot of really good bourbons. There’s a lot of really good ones, so I don’t think I want to try to make a better one.”
Distillery 64 will eventually begin offering “creatively-flavored” vodkas, he said, but it is starting with a standard, charcoal-filtered vodka, he said. He plans to offer naturally-flavored vodkas, and he is considering “outside the norm" flavors such as jalapeño.
“Let’s make something savory and fun that goes well into a cocktail,” he said.
The gin is a little heavier on floral botanicals than juniper, Spine said, and he wants to continue to experiment with the gins offered at Distillery 64.
The oaked rum is Distillery 64’s “version of a bourbon,” he said.
“To get to this recipe, we probably ran through 30 to 40 different experiments of how much oak, how long, what temperature, what proof do you process it at, how long does it sit on the oak chips,” Spine said. “We don’t have a barrel house, so everything is done on oak chips.”
He also plans to educate patrons about the distilling process by offering hands-on experiences, he said.
Since it is not a giant distillery, it will provide a more personal experience for patrons, Spine said.
“It allows for a fun, almost winery experience that you would have at a farm winery, but for distilling," he said. “That why people like to go to wineries, because you get to sit down and be comfortable and chill."
Preparing to open the distillery is “the scariest thing in the world,” Spine said, but he’s excited to share his passion with the community.
“You’ve worked so hard, and now it’s time to make sure it will work,” he said. "It’s actually easier to be conservative and say, nope, you know what, I’m not going to open for another six months. But no, this needs to go, and it needs to happen as soon as possible. It’s scary to be at this point, but it’s also fulfilling, and I hope that it works out.”
