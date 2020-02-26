INDIANAPOLIS — With fewer than two weeks before the end of the 2020 session of the General Assembly, lawmakers advanced bills on distracted driving, sex abuse and 911 fees on Tuesday. They are:
House Bill 1070: Distracted driving
What it does: HB 1070 provides that motorists may not hold or use their cell phone while operating a vehicle, except for certain circumstances like dialing 911.
What happened: The bill passed the Senate in a 43-4 vote. Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, questioned why HB 1070 said “hold or use” a device instead of “hold and use” because if a person is only holding the device they are not necessarily distracted. Taylor voted yes on the bill still, but offered a warning to the wording of it. Sen. Michael Crider,R-Greenfield, the Senate sponsor, in response to a question, defended this by saying there are exceptions in the bill allowing a motorist to make a call in emergency circumstances.
What’s next: The bill now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature. The bill was on his 2020 legislative agenda.
Senate Bill 109: Statute of limitations in sex abuse cases
What it does: SB 109 would allow more time for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and have law enforcement and conduct an investigation, extending to 31 years of age, with a five-year extension if evidence is found in the form of DNA, a photo, video or recording, or a confession.
What happened: Rep. Gregory Steuerwald, R-Avon, introduced the bill to the House, explaining that this bill would allow sexual abuse victims more time to come forward. The bill passed unanimously by 91-0 vote.
What’s next: The bill now moves to Gov. Eric Holcomb for his signature.
House Bill 1235: Increase in 911 fees
What it does: HB 1235 allows the statewide 911 board to increase an enhanced prepaid wireless charge not more than one time every three years and that increase cannot be more than 10 cents. The fee is used to
What happened: The Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee amended the bill, which originally allows the fee to be increased every year, to limit the increase to every three years. The committee then approved the bill by a 12-0 margin.
What’s next: HB 1235 advances to the full Senate for action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.