NEW ALBANY — Conservations officers are investigating after a woman's body was found in the Ohio River Sunday near New Albany.
According to a news release, officers responded to a report of the body floating in the river upstream from New Albany just after 4 p.m., which was recovered around 5. The woman has not yet been identified.
A representative with the Indiana DNR said Monday that investigators do not have information at this time to suspect foul play. An autopsy is expected this afternoon in Floyd County.
