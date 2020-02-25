CLARK COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is making its way across the state to host a series of meetings with the public.
On Wednesday, the Division of Forestry will stop by Clark State Forest and Deam Lake State Recreation Area to discuss what the future holds for the parks. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Clark office, a mile north of Henryville on U.S. 131.
According to a release from the DNR, officials will outline the operations of their division and gather input from residents of the area and park patrons to help with the development of a five-year strategic plan for 2020 through 2024.
"These open houses provide Hoosiers with a chance to receive first-hand information about how the state forests are working to provide diverse wildlife habitat, forest products and recreational opportunities," State Forester John Seifert said in the release. "They also allow us to receive valuable feedback from our neighbors and users about state forest management — I encourage everyone who has an interest to participate."
Upcoming projects will also be discussed, with Clark County officials showing particular excitement for a couple developments.
Plans in the works at the Clark State Forest include a new gun range and updated camping grounds.
"We’re going to be developing a new gun range, and the current one is pretty popular," resource specialist Ryan Bartlett said. "We’re going to have a new modern campground that’s going to be installed. We’ll have electrical hook ups with some new showers."
Bartlett said that a sizable crowd showed up for last year's meeting. Those in attendance included several from the local horse riding community.
More people are expected to show up this year, with Bartlett noting that newsletters were sent out to groups with shared interests and adjoining property owners.
A good turnout is important, since what's gathered at the meeting will in part guide how the future shapes out.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to interact. We get a lot of good one-on-one time with people.”
