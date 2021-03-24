The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) currently has plans to remove a 100’ by 6’ low-head dam from Silver Creek, located about 760 feet east of the intersection of Beharrell Avenue and East Spring Street in the near vicinity of the New Albany Loop Island Wetlands.
As part of the project, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan has asked DNR to host a public hearing to inform the public of any potential impacts that the project may have.
“The City of New Albany is taking steps to ensure the New Albany Loop Island Wetlands are not harmed by the removal of the dam,” stated Mayor Jeff Gahan. “We want to make sure that the crown jewel of the Ohio River Greenway, the New Albany Loop Island Wetlands, is preserved, protected, and will not be negatively impacted by the removal of the dam.”
City Engineer Larry Summers has also requested that project managers further study the impact of removing the low-head dam in Silver Creek, including erosion, water flow speeds, realignment of river channels, changes in flow patterns, along with a variety of possible impacts to the New Albany Loop Island Wetlands which resides downstream of the dam.
DNR has agreed to host a public hearing at 5 p.m. on March 31. The hearing will be held at the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, located at 180 West Spring St. in New Albany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.