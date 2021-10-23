“Don’t bring kids to my show and I won’t come to your house and cuss!” Comedian Ron White
My driver’s license expired on my birthday last Sunday. One of my motivations to live this long was to finally get a new driver’s license photo that even remotely resembled what I look like in person. My old photo made me look like I weighed about 100 pounds more than I did. And I had some real ugly eyeglasses on that day.
On Wednesday, I went to the BMV for my renewal. It never ceases to amaze me that we have technology to perfectly photograph Mars in color with beautiful detail, but the license bureau still has a camera that takes the worst photographs on planet earth.
In my new driver’s license photo, I look like a ninety-year-old albino man who escaped from death row with some hideous colored whiskers. My girlfriend stated she would have requested they take it over.
I have never been convinced that practice makes perfect for photos at the license branch.
And of course, I forgot about the two separate forms of identification needed because the fact that I am standing there in person with the old license and my word is not proof enough of where I have lived for the last six years. Thank goodness a Big-O receipt for my front-end alignment is considered valid enough proof of my current address.
As to address my recent 66th birthday. Rhonda had planned a very special evening for Cameron and me; some nice seats to see Ron White at the Louisville Palace last Saturday evening. We had planned out the day all week long. A nice Saturday brunch was my treat and a short visit to mom’s house to see her and my sister Lois, and watch a few minutes of the UK/Georgia game. We left with three hours to go before the concert as Rhonda needed to go back to her house in J-town to change.
Things took a tragically ill-planned turn. First of all I had left my cell phone at mom’s and the tickets to the concert were electronically loaded on it. Rhonda and Cameron just went to her house as I went back to retrieve my cell phone. No problem — only a wasted and unnecessary forty-five-minute round trip.
I decided to take the East End toll bridge to save time. As I neared the I-64 ramp driving on the Gene Snyder, I noticed a line ahead. The right lane was blocked off for construction that was yet to begin.
I was 4.5 miles from the Billtown Road exit. With no construction and no accident, the traffic snailed along at the speed of nothing. For no apparent reason other than horrible driving, it took me 30 minutes to go 4.5 miles of interstate highway.
I arrived at 7 p.m. and we still had an hour before the show with a 25-minute drive to the Palace. Leisurely no longer was the pace but, hey — plenty of time.
That is until I remembered something about COVID protocol. Cameron and I had meant to bring our vaccination cards. We had forgotten. Rhonda called the Palace. If we could not provide proof of vaccination another $40 for Instant Covid testing would be required and we would have to pass the test before being admitted into the show to sit in our $239-apiece seats.
My very usually good-humored nature was beginning to take a turn for the worst. Things went sour exponentially when we got into what I could only refer to as a cluster screwup line of around 50 other unhappy concert goers who either had not been vaccinated or could not prove they had. And nobody at the booth could explain anything about how to register using the scan codes posted on the side of the Palace Theater exterior walls in the alley serving as a makeshift COVID clinic.
To keep the column at a readable length, I will say that Cameron and I spent 58 minutes in that alley before getting properly registered and waiting a little over 15 minutes after taking the self-administered test results. One unfortunate soul who had been there longer than us got a personal visit from a staff member stating her test results were inconclusive and she would have to test again.
I will now carry my Scarlet Letter in public to avoid a repeat of this fiasco.
We were finally allowed entry into the show about 10 minutes into Ron White’s act. I live on Market Street in Jeff and could have driven three times to my house and back to get our immunization cards and saved us $80 during those 58 minutes of mental cruelty had I known in advance the fate that lay ahead of us getting into that testing line.
Happy Birthday to me!
