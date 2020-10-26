SOUTHERN INDIANA — Andrew Luther, a special area teacher at Clarksville Elementary School, normally would be teaching technology classes, but as the school faces substitute teacher shortages, he sometimes has to take on a different role.
On Friday, he was pulled from his usual job to fill in as substitute teacher for a fourth grade classroom.
“This is the fourth or fifth time this year I’ve subbed, because we just have a lack of people available to sub, so the other special teachers and I and other people in the building come in if someone’s absent, and we cover their room,” Luther said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated substitute teacher shortages faced by Southern Indiana school districts, and in many cases, schools are turning to other staff members to fill in for absent teachers. And when staff are forced to quarantine amid the pandemic, it creates an even higher demand for substitutes in local schools.
Mindy Dablow, principal at Clarksville Elementary, said finding substitutes has been a challenge for the past few years, but the pandemic has made the situation even worse. Now, the school rarely gets substitutes when they are requested through Kelly Services, a third-party staffing service.
“We don’t get subs more often than we do,” she said.
Teachers at Clarksville Elementary have their planning time as their students attend special area classes, so when teachers such as Luther are pulled from their usual classes to substitute, that means another teacher is losing that prep time, Dablow said.
“It has a domino effect when we have to pull someone away from their regular job,” she said.
Dablow said teachers can work remotely if they are out of class due to quarantine but are not sick, she said.
“Students have devices at school, and teachers are at home still teaching via Google Meet,” she said. “We still have to pull someone to be in in the classroom for supervision, and in that case, we’d not pay for a sub, since the teacher is still teleworking.”
Brad Beckner, Kelly Education vice president for the Northeast region, said there was “a lot of demand and not quite as much supply” even before the pandemic, and now, substitute teachers are facing safety concerns related to COVID-19 that make it harder to fill the positions.
However, the fill rates for schools in the Southern Indiana region are better than the average across Indiana, he said.
Beckner said Kelly Services is trying to bring as many new people into substitute teaching as possible amid the pandemic.
“Substitute teaching is not just something that retired teachers or teaching professionals that are looking for part-time work can do,” he said. “Lots of different professionals from different backgrounds and skill-sets can become substitute teachers.”
Sam Gardner, interim superintendent at Borden-Henryville School Corp., said one of the biggest issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic is when staff have to be quarantined, and in some cases, the district has not been able to find substitutes to cover the classes.
Those staffing shortages were the main reason that the district temporarily closed the Henryville campus in August after multiple students tested positive for COVID-19, Gardner said.
“One major reason for that was not so much that we had sick people but that we had staff — non-certified and certified both — quarantined and we didn’t have substitutes to replace them,” he said.
Some veteran substitute teachers, including those at high risk, chose not to come back this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, Gardner said.
Charlie Gardner, principal of Borden High School, said teachers sometimes have to work as substitutes for a period or two during their planning periods due to the substitute shortages.
“Because [substitutes] are in such short supply, we have to get them early, because the other schools are getting them,” he said. “If we have a teacher call in in the morning, sometimes that is an issue, but if we know ahead of time we can usually get someone.”
Jeanine Corson, director of human resources at NAFC, said substitute teacher shortages are “most definitely” an issue with NAFC.
She said the district is now down in the “low 60s” in terms of fill rate percentages, or the percentage of teacher absences filled by a substitute, but before COVID-19, it was at “probably a high 80% to low 90% fill rate.”
There are substitute teacher openings every day for a variety of reasons, most of which are not related to COVID-19, she said. If a substitute teacher is not available, NAFC has asked school staff to fill in, whether they are teachers, administrators, counselors or special education facilitators.
It is “all hands on deck” if teachers have to quarantine due to contact tracing efforts, Corson said.
If a teacher has to be quarantined but is not sick, they continue teaching from home, even if students are still in the classroom, Corson said. In that case, the teacher will teach virtually, but a substitute would be in the classroom managing the class.
“That’s the best education we can give in that situation with a licensed teacher still connected in the classroom,” she said.
