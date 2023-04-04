Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&