CLARKSVILLE — The Falls of the Ohio Foundation is offering free educational opportunities through the support of an individual donor.
Jamey Aebersold, a local jazz musician and longtime supporter of the foundation, made a large donation to allow local students to visit the park. This school year, the donation is allowing about 2,000 students to participate in field trips at no cost.
Aebersold declined to publicly announce the exact amount of the donation, but he notes that there is about $2,000 remaining to cover the costs for local students.
Kenton Wooden, executive director of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation, said that as part of a strategic plan, the foundation was looking for ways to expand educational opportunities available to the community.
“One of the things that I did when I first started was reach out to some of the school systems and talk to them about the Falls and what some of their thoughts were,” Wooden said. “One of the things I learned was even a lot of our local community schools weren’t coming to the Falls.”
The idea for covering the costs of field trips came about through a conversation between Wooden and Aebersold about the foundation’s goal of getting more kids involved in educational programming at the park.
Aebersold said he is glad the foundation is doing the program, and he would “love to continue this in the future and get more kids to come.”
The experience of visiting the Falls of the Ohio offers kids a valuable perspective they might not have otherwise been exposed to, including looking at fossils that are millions of years old, he said.
The foundation’s role is to “steward the natural, cultural and historical resources” of the state park, Wooden said.
“We do that in a few different ways,” he said. “We elevate the landscape and help preserve and take care of it for future generations, we educate our community on the significance of it and then we activate with some of the cool events that we do.”
The foundation coordinated with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which presents the programming at the state park.
“The timing was great, because we’re coming out of COVID,” he said. “Field trips were completely shut down, and field trips are an important to this place. We started reaching out to the schools and letting them know we offer this opportunity.”
The donation covers not only the cost of admission to the Falls of the Ohio Interpretative Center but also transportation costs, Wooden said. Admission is $9 for ages 12 or older and $7 for ages 11 or younger.
“We and Jamey wanted to make this an opportunity for everyone,” he said. “If you look at the cost of admission and a bus and lunch, it can become a costly field trip for a family, and we wanted this place to be accessible to everyone.”
Schools have already been visiting the Falls of the Ohio with help from the funding, and more students are scheduled to come throughout the spring. Wooden said it had been more than a decade since New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. brought students to the state park for field trips, but this year, all third grade classes in the district are visiting.
“We’ve had schools from Louisville and Southern Indiana and surrounding communities come and take advantage of it,” he said. “And ultimately what that means is, that’s a chance to educate these children, our future leaders on what the historical significance of this place is and why taking care of the natural, cultural, historical resources here are important.”
Wooden hopes the experience “gets into the DNA of those kids.”
“This is their community, and this is a really special place,” he said.
In addition to Aebersold’s contribution toward the field trips, the foundation has received smaller local grants to cover costs of some weekend programming at the Falls of the Ohio, which started this month.
“DNR offers wonderful programming for all age spectrums on weekends,” Wooden said. “Some of those are free, some of those are $2 a head.”
