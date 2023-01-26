NEW ALBANY – Prosser will break ground on a new all-weather, year-round Heavy Equipment Training Center for high school and adult education students in the Heavy Equipment, Landscaping and Construction programs.
This project is generously funded by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Indiana/Kentucky with additional support from ABC members: MAC Construction, The Koetter Group and Gaylor Electric.
CTE Director Kyle Lanoue said, “this (new facility) will allow us to teach heavy equipment operation training year-round and will allow us to start offering continued education courses for adult learners during the evenings.”
Education experiences will no longer be delayed by daylight savings or poor weather conditions, which will strengthen course curriculums.
ABC Indiana/Kentucky President J.R. Gaylor added, “ABC is proud to expand our partnership with Prosser, one of Indiana’s premier career education centers. Prosser’s understanding of the value of innovative public/private partnerships in education has allowed us to give back to the communities in which our contractors live and work.”
The project will break ground in February at Prosser with an estimated completion of spring 2023. The facility should be fully operational for the upcoming school year.
Prosser, which is located in New Albany, serves students from 25 high schools representing six different counties in Southern Indiana. The school offers 28 different career and technical programs and courses for adult learners. Nearly all of Prosser 28 programs are designated by the State of Indiana as “high-wage/high-demand” careers.
ABC is a construction industry trade association representing more than 22,000 members. Based on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop and train people, win work, and deliver work safely, ethically, and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work.
