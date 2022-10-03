CHARLESTOWN — At Charlestown High School, a farm-to-table initiative is providing new opportunities for students.
Donations to the school are allowing students to benefit from new equipment in its culinary classroom and kitchen, along with a new garden and greenhouse for students to grow their own ingredients.
The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation in partnership with Niagara Cares (a division of Niagara Bottling) have contributed $85,000 to support the project at the Charlestown High School.
Volunteers worked Tuesday and Wednesday to build the garden and equip the kitchen. Grant Line Garden Center donated plant seeds and fruit trees, and Home Depot donated supplies and brought out volunteers for the effort.
The kitchen in the culinary classroom has been outfitted with a commercial refrigerator, commercial sink and cooking equipment, and an unused space has been converted into a cafe.
Bryan Reed, Greater Clark Academy and CTE coordinator, said the initiative shows that the “community really cares about what we’re doing here at Greater Clark,” he said.
“The fact that were were able to create this magical set of spaces in such a short amount of time is really just a testament to the community and their willingness to support what we’re doing here in the Academies of Greater Clark,” he said. “We’re just blessed to have this opportunity to showcase what we do really well, and that’s career and technical education.”
Volunteers constructed six raised garden beds, a greenhouse and a shed outside the school, and fruits and vegetables have been planted in the garden. The greenhouse will be used in science classes to begin the germination process of fruits, vegetables and herbs before they are transplanted to the garden beds.
When the produce is ready to be harvested, the culinary arts department will use them in meals for staff and students or sell the produce at the farmers market. If there is a surplus of produce, it will go to a local food bank.
Scott Swinson, senior director of development for the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, said the organization wants to “provide what’s needed at schools.”
“We personally love to do fitness spaces, but that’s not what was needed out here, and they said, hey, this is what we need, this is what’s going to make a big difference for the kids,” he said.
“So providing them the skills for learning how to do this stuff and harvest it and the skills needed to cook it — that’s invaluable to kids and their futures,” he said
The Shipwreck Cafe at Charlestown High School will be a place for teachers and students to eat the prepared by the culinary students. Another space has been converted into a new storage area and pantry for the culinary arts department.
Anastasia Costa, a junior at Charlestown High School, is thrilled about the new additions to the school. She is a student in the school’s culinary arts class, and she hopes to open her own restaurant one day.
On Tuesday, Costa and other culinary student cooked a meal to thank the volunteers for their efforts.
“We’re hoping to expand upon what we can do, and with this grant, we’re able to do so much more,” she said.
She said the goal for the Shipwreck Cafe is to provide a healthy option for students and teachers during and after-school, she said. There will be a small cost to eat at the cafe, and the money will go back into the kitchen to support their work.
The goal is to open the cafe by next semester, she said.
“It’s like an alternate to McDonald’s and the other restaurants that are around, because we’re wishing to build a much healthier diet for our athletes and everything, because in order to play good, you need to eat good,” Costa said.
