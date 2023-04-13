NEW ALBANY — Donut the dog has more energy than is expected for an animal that's nearly 20 pounds underweight.
He's captured the hearts of the followers of Southern Indiana Animal Rescue and the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter on Facebook since he was rescued last week from an industrial park off Grant Line Road in New Albany.
Money is being raised to help him recover from dealing with starvation and apparent neglect. Any extra funds will go to support the animal rescue.
New Albany resident Kelsey Traughber is currently fostering Donut as he works his way back to a healthy weight and gets ready for adoption.
"I had a foster puppy going to a family (last week) and they worked out they were able to come get him," she said. "So I went to the shelter and picked up Donut around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. on Thursday last week."
When Traughber picked up Donut he weighed 41 pounds. He weighed 47 pounds as of Thursday.
Still, that's extremely underweight for the energic, friendly and playful dog that should weigh well over 60 pounds.
Donut's ribs, hip bones and spine peek through his coat.
Traughber said he was covered in ticks when he first went to the vet, but is improving daily.
"(He had) more than 100 ticks on him," she said. "...He didn't have Lyme Disease, none of the tick-borne illnesses, no heart worm."
Still, Donut has healing ahead of him. Traughber said the vet told her there's a tear in one of the dog's knees and she has to feed him multiple times each day to keep his weight up.
Before Donut was picked up by a Good Samaritan in Floyd County he was spotted by several people who posted photos of his thin frame on social media, she said.
"He'd been seen for a few days, some people caught pictures and posted them on a New Albany Facebook page," she said. "We don't know anything about his story. We think he's about three to four years old."
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue is an dog rescue that takes in dogs of all breeds. Officials said last year it took in 400 to 500 dogs and adopted out 327 dogs.
It's always in need of donations to help with the cause, especially for animals like Donut who will have large veterinarian bills.
"(We need) monetary donations, just because we have very large vet bills," said Elizabeth Starck with the rescue. "We do everything for the dogs, dentals, they're fully vetted, neutered. We cover any medical care that is needed, the dogs are adopted out fully healthy."
Anyone who is interested in making a donation to help the organization can go to https://sianimalrescue.org/ or contact the organization on Facebook.
"(We need) toys and collars," Starck said. "And leashes are a necessity to use. We go through those."
Foster families for dogs are also needed. Dogs as skinny as Donut aren't typical, but a few do come through the rescue each year.
"We always need fosters of all breeds and we try to match people with what is best for their lifestyle," Starck said. "I would say we get two to three dogs a year that have just been severely neglected (like Donut.)"
Donut is getting all the love he needs back at his foster home.
Traughber's other two dogs enjoy his company and he's affectionate and friendly.
She said it could take a few months for Donut to be healthy enough for adoption. Until then, she will be providing the best care possible.
"It's all about loving them," she said. "I don't know where you've been, but I know where you are now. And you're safe. That's the common ground in Southern Indiana Animal Rescue."
