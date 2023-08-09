JEFFERSONVILLE — An upcoming fashion show will show that there is hope for those battling addiction.
Thrive Recovery Community Organization is presenting The Dope to Hope Show on Thursday, Aug. 17 at The Jefferson venue in Jeffersonville.
The fashion show will serve as a fundraiser for the Southern Indiana nonprofit while also raising awareness of substance abuse disorder and resources available in the community.
The event will showcase local models who have gone through the recovery journey, in addition to community members who have stepped up as allies and advocates for those in recovery.
Thrive supports those facing substance abuse disorder, mental illness and/or homelessness, and the organization offers free services such as harm reduction, overdose response and peer recovery coaching.
Dope to Hope is the "brainchild" of Thrive Community Engagement Outreach Manager Todd Sharp, who is one of the models featured in the show.
He wanted to showcase his battle with addiction and his recovery in recent years.
Until 2018, he was a dance coach for the University of Louisville and Floyd Central High School, and he was previously featured on the reality show "So Sharp" about his work with the UofL dance team.
"I was head coach of the University of Louisville Ladybirds dance team, and I was a business owner — I lived a pretty good, successful life up to that point," Sharp said. "And then I found myself in the middle of active addiction, and I burned my life to the ground."
He faced isolation while struggling with addiction, and music served as an escape, Sharp said.
"It was my only companion many times," he said. "I think it's from the performance background I have as a dance coach. In my mind, there were certain songs that I related to and I felt were speaking directly to me during that time in my life."
"I would see movements to these songs, and during that time, I thought, you know, I'm gonna fight, I'm gonna get my life back, and a lot of other people are in the same boat as me," he said. "And we're gonna put on a fashion show that's music and fashion and an audio-video experience that shows the transformation of our recovery."
Sharp started volunteering with Thrive before starting his current role with the organization. In addition to working with Thrive, Sharp started Reclaim Recovery Louisville, an addiction treatment program.
Thrive Executive Director Phil Stucky has served as Sharp's sponsor in Narcotics Anonymous.
"I got to observe the work that he and his team were doing [at Thrive] and just the beauty of how there was no judgment, no strings attached — just truly helping people that felt hopeless and that had no one else in their corner," Sharp said.
Stucky said the show portrays "the deep, dark pieces of addiction all the way up into the glow of peace, where we get to come to the other side and enjoy life to its fullest."
Sharp has worked with Kaitie Skinner, Thrive's operations manager, to organize the event. She noted the importance of community support to sustain the nonprofit's work.
The goal is to raise at least $50,000 to support an additional peer recovery coach for Thrive, Skinner said.
"Based on the needs that I see right now, even just in the southern countries here in the Floyd, Clark areas, we have bigger needs than we have the coaches for, so being able to bring in the funds to even hire just one more is a monstrous miracle — it's just a monumental thing for us," she said.
Dope to Hope will feature two segments. The first part is called the "dark days," and it will feature a video and music selections that reflect the "desperation of being stuck in that cycle of active addiction." During this segment of the show, the models will be wearing mostly black clothing.
"There are some painful things we're going to show during the video presentation — people's mugshots, pictures of people in hospital near death, news headlines," Sharp said.
The presentation will include Sharp's personal story.
"I shot myself accidentally in active addiction at the downtown Marriott in downtown Louisville," he said. "It made national news because I had done reality TV in the past. My debacle was very public, and the desperation of that... it's hard for me to even look at the picture of my mug shot. It makes me cry to see it, but we're going to share these painful images."
The second segment of Dope to Hope will show the transformation of the recovery process. This portion will be a celebration featuring brighter clothing and upbeat music.
"In the second half of the show, you're going to see the same people the way we look today and what our lives are today and we've been able to rebuild today," Sharp said. "Overall, we're hoping the show will show the beauty of the transformation — that recovery is possible."
Ticket sales and sponsorships are among the ways the event will raise money for the nonprofit. There is also a "friendly competition" where people can pay $5 to vote online for their favorite model out of the 28 featured at the fashion show.
The event will showcase clothing from Him Gentleman's Boutique and Her Boutique in New Albany. Stumler's Catering will provide the dinner.
Dope to Hope is an opportunity to connect with the community, Skinner said.
"I think that it really offers the members of the community who may be lost and confused about what they can do — it gives them an avenue to take charge and be a part of the solution," she said.
Sharp appreciates the opportunity to shed light on a subject that is often stigmatized.
"Not that many years ago, people who were addicts and dealing with alcoholism — they had to hide in the shadows, and it was a source of great shame," he said. "People weren't talking about it. It was there but it wasn't discussed."
"And I'm so thankful today that it is something that is discussed, and I think educating people who have not experienced it is so important to breaking down the stigma..."
Visit givegrove.com/dope-to-hope-show/ to buy tickets to the show or vote for your favorite model.
Visit thriverco.org to learn more about Thrive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.