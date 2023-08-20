Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Prolonged hot and humid conditions with heat index values around 105 degrees each afternoon and evening. Muggy nights with lows in the mid 70s will not provide much relief from daytime heat. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky, mainly west of Interstate 65. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Prolonged high heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&