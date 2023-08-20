JEFFERSONVILLE — Thrive Recovery Community Organization’s fashion show Thursday evening was to raise awareness about addiction, an issue that affects many people and families all over the country.
The fashion show at The Jefferson venue also was a fundraiser, and it brought in around $75,000 so Thrive can continue to offer free services to people who need their help.
Models for the show were local who have gone through the recovery journey and community members who are allies and advocates for those in recovery.
Thrive is an organization that supports those who are facing substance abuse disorder, mental illness or homelessness or all three. It offers services such as harm reduction, overdose response and peer recovery coaching.
“We wanted to do something for the community to show and support and celebrate life and what recovery looks like,” said Phil Stucky, Thrive’s co-founder and executive director. “We were able to showcase the dark pieces of active addiction all the way into the hope and the celebration of life.”
Todd Sharp, Thrive Community Engagement Outreach Manager and one of the models, came up with the idea wanting to showcase his battle with addiction in recent years.
Until 2018 he was a dance coach for the University of Louisville and Floyd Central High School, and he was previously featured on the reality show “So Sharp” about his work with the UofL dance team.
“I was head coach of the University of Louisville Ladybirds dance team, and I was a business owner — I lived a pretty good, successful life up to that point,” Sharp said. “And then I found myself in the middle of active addiction, and I burned my life to the ground.”
He faced isolation while struggling with his addiction and music served as his escape. After some time, Sharp wanted to fight to get his life back on track.
Sharp started volunteering with Thrive and started Reclaim Recovery Louisville, an addiction-treatment program, while working with Thrive.
With this show it was a great opportunity for the models to celebrate, dance and show off their recovery.
“A lot of them have been in recovery for multiple years and have been able to do a lot of things in life and build things up,” Stucky said.
Thrive wants this fashion show to not only become an annual event, but to take it to all places around the state to show what recovery looks like in the state of Indiana.
When Thrive is able to make this into a statewide event, it will feature local people who are in recovery as models, much like the fashion show Thursday.
“We’re not only going to find the local celebrity heroes around whatever county or culture that they come from or where ever we’re at,” Stucky said. “We’re also going to pull in some of the amazing stakeholders like we did on Thursday night.”
