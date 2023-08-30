The Historic 1809 Thomas Downs House at 1045 Main Street, Charlestown, has two new front doors. The Clark’s Grant Historical Society would like to thank the following for making this possible:
The dedicated membership; PC Lumber for ordering the doors (custom order), and Richie Grimes for his excellent installation.
Donations from: NSWB Charlestown (Bank); FSB Northshore, Jeffersonville (Bank); Anytime Fitness, Charlestown; Palmer Roofing & Sheet Metal Jeffersonville; Charlestown Lions Club.
Also, the the generous support from the City of Charlestown Redevelopment Commission/ Facade Improvement Program, and a Heritage Support Grant provided by the Indiana Historical Society, made possible by the Lilly Endowment Inc.
The Downs House is the oldest brick house still standing in Charlestown, and one of the oldest in the state. Downs was a fur trader, tannery owner, mill owner, farmer, and the first treasurer of Clark County (1801) when the county seat was in “Springville” (formerly the site of a French and Indian trading post called “Tullytown.” He served on the Indiana Territorial Legislature before Indiana became a state in 1816. There are two rooms downstairs and two upstairs. The room downstairs on the left was the business/office entrance. Charlestown became the county seat for Clark County in 1811. The courthouse was not built yet, so Thomas Downs' office was very busy.
Tours are available by appointment and during special events. Call Sue-Ellen Koetter: cell 502-386-8885.
