JEFFERSONVILLE — 'Tis the season to support local businesses at Historic Downtown Jeffersonville’s Holiday Open House. This year, in an effort to give people more space, it has been expanded to a three-day opportunity to downtown businesses. The Holiday Open House begins Thursday, Nov. 12, and continues through Saturday, Nov. 14. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Attendees are asked to wear face masks and social distance during this event. Weather permitting, some businesses will offer an outdoor shopping or dining experience as well.
If people can’t attend in-person, then they are encouraged to support the small businesses of downtown Jeffersonville by buying gift cards or making online orders. The small businesses will be ready to serve everyone throughout the holiday season are happy to make arrangements for delivery, carryout or curbside. Most participating businesses will offer holiday specials during the three days and there will also be online give-aways on Jeffersonville Main Street's social media channels.
"The holiday season is always a revenue boost for small businesses, but it is needed even more so this year with the impacts of the pandemic," said Jay Ellis, executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street, the nonprofit organization focused on downtown revitalization and economic development. "The businesses of Downtown Jeffersonville need your support either through in-store purchases or through orders over the phone or online."
The Holiday Open House features 18 participating businesses, which will be decked out in holiday decor, and holiday lights will adorn downtown streetlights. Ellis said this event is anticipated by the merchants as much as it is by the general public. "The shops are decorated for the holidays and there is a festive spirit."
More information about the Holiday Open House and other events, as well as a directory of downtown Jeffersonville businesses can be found on Jeffersonville Main Street's website at: www.JeffMainStreet.org
People can also follow activity on downtown on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DowntownJeffersonville and Twitter @Jeffersonville.
