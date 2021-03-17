JEFFERSONVILLE — A large portion of downtown Jeffersonville is without power this afternoon.
According to Duke Energy's power outage map, 235 customers are without power in downtown Jeffersonville. The outage was first reported at 3:56 p.m., and power is expected to be restored at 7:45 p.m.
More than 1,000 people were without power in downtown Jeffersonville around 4 p.m.
According to Duke Energy, the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines.
