NEW ALBANY — One of downtown New Albany's prime business locations is vacant after the recent departure of Adrienne & Co. Bakery Cafe.
“Unfortunately and beyond our control the pandemic has made sustaining this location impossible,” the business posted on its Facebook page last month ahead of the closing.
“We have felt the loss with our fellow small businesses that have endured their own heartbreaking decision and now we experience this with our own New Albany location.”
Adrienne's remains open at its Jeffersonville and Corydon locations.
The owners of the New Albany building, Matt and Jessica Bergman, are looking for the right tenant to fill the vacancy at 133 E. Market St.
The space has typically housed restaurants, and Matt Bergman said this week there's plenty of equipment already in place at the site that would make for a smooth transition for a new eatery.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure that we are finding a fit for what compliments the existing businesses for downtown,” he said. “We don't want to put something there that would duplicate some of the businesses downtown and potentially impact competition in a negative way.”
The location is adjoined by other businesses and restaurants and sits close to the New Albany Farmers Market. It's also near other downtown attractions such as the amphitheater and Bicentennial Park. Along with street parking, there are public parking lots in close proximity to the property.
There's about 2,800 square feet of space available for rent on the building's first-floor. The structure dates back to 1849, making it one of the oldest in downtown New Albany.
“It's been, of course, fully renovated over the past 15 years in different iterations for a number of restaurants as well as the upstairs loft setting,” Matt Bergman said.
He added that they've already received several inquiries about the space, though no deals were close to being finalized as of Friday. The couple plans to complete further renovation of the property before a new tenant moves into the building.
“There's been a lot of interest despite the fact that COVID has obviously rocked the restaurant industry pretty significantly,” he said. “We're just thankful that we're in a spot that's very attractive and will work for a lot of different restaurants.”
Despite some losses, Matt Bergman believes the area will continue to be a hot spot for new businesses and will again be an active place for events once the pandemic subsides.
“Downtown New Albany has grown so much over the years, and we're so thankful to be a part of the community and we know that the minute we get past some of the challenges with COVID and get through the vaccines that it's going to boom again,” he said.
“Downtown is such a fun place to be.”
For information on renting the space, email bergmanmatt@hotmail.com.
