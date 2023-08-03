Ajay Kumar, MD, has joined the Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology team. His office is at the Joslin Diabetes Center, 2019 State St., in New Albany.
Dr. Kumar will treat endocrine system issues from diabetes to thyroid disorders.
He received his professional training at Baqai Medical University in Karachi, Pakistan and his internal medicine residency at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland.
To schedule an appointment, call 812-949-5700.
