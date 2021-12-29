NEW ALBANY — Dr. Mariano Camporrotondo has joined the Baptist Health cardiac surgery team to offer compassionate, patient-centered care at Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Camporrotondo specializes in adult cardiac surgery and will lead the surgical program for chronic thromboembolism and pulmonary hypertension.
Graduating summa cum laude from Favaloro University in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dr. Camporrotondo has received a number of awards in medicine.
He is accepting new patients. His office is at 136 E. Cottom Ave., New Albany, and appoitments can be made by calling 502.899.3858.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.